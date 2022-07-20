Seagulls scare off falcon missing on Carlisle school visit
- Published
A falcon has gone missing after flying out of a classroom in Cumbria and being scared off by "aggressive" seagulls.
Amos was visiting children at Belle Vue Primary School in Carlisle earlier when he flew out of a door.
The aplomado falcon, who belongs to Cumberland Bird of Prey Centre, has distinctive colouring and was wearing leather straps on his legs.
Gary Swainson, who looks after him, said the bird was "vulnerable" in the wild and was not wearing a transmitter.
"I opened the door as it was quite stuffy inside the classroom," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"He went twice around the room and out of the open door - he was sat on the railings just outside the classroom and then the seagulls spotted him.
"They just drove him off - they were so aggressive towards him so eventually he legged it out of the way and off into the distance."
'Striking plumage'
There have been several sightings of the bird, including at a scrap yard near Burgh by Sands.
Amos is described as having a "striking" sunset orange plumage.
"He doesn't match the colours of any falcons you would find in this country," Mr Swainson added.
"He is such an easy-going friendly falcon. I am worried about him because any bird in my care it's my responsibility to make sure they are safe.
"He's used to being around people and has never really gone off before.
"I imagine he will eventually gravitate towards where there are people - it's more than likely that somebody will spot him."
Anybody who sees Amos should contact the centre.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.