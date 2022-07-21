First step in Barrow market transformation under way
- Published
Demolition work is under way as part of a multimillion-pound scheme to transform Barrow's Market Hall.
A vacant unit at Portland Walk is being knocked down in preparation for turning the market into a "community hub" with new bays for stallholders, a food hall and activity areas.
Work on the Market Hall itself is due to begin early next year.
The £17.5m project is being funded through the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Market manager Jacqui Armstrong described the scheme as "a huge deal for Barrow Market Hall and our town centre".
She added: "In other parts of the country, refurbished markets have brought new businesses to the surrounding area and revived town centres.
"We're looking forward to seeing the same thing happen here in Barrow.
"The market will become a modern community hub where people can meet up to chat over drinks and food and enjoy a bright, vibrant place to shop locally."
The exterior of the market will be given a new look and a shared entrance will be created between the market and The Forum theatre in Duke Street.
The market square is also set to be turned into a flexible space that can stage a range of events and activities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Ann Thomson, leader of Barrow Borough Council, previously described the scheme as a first step towards creating "a town centre that thrives for years to come".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.