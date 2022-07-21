Escapee Carlisle falcon found safe and well on chicken farm
- Published
A falcon which went missing after flying out of a classroom in Cumbria during a school visit has been found safe and well.
Amos escaped through a door at Belle Vue Primary School in Carlisle on Wednesday and was seemingly then scared off by "aggressive" seagulls.
The aplomado falcon, who belongs to Cumberland Bird of Prey Centre, was later found at a chicken farm.
He had been described as "vulnerable" in the wild.
Gary Swainson, who looks after Amos, said: "He turned up on a chicken farm ironically about half a mile from home.
"He was absolutely fine, despite his adventures, and seemed very pleased to see me."
Having tried the chicken farm following a potential sighting in the afternoon, Mr Swainson returned at about 21:30 BST and was delighted to be reunited with the bird.
Mr Swainson had told BBC Radio Cumbria that during the school visit he opened the classroom door as it was "quite stuffy".
After flying around the room twice, Amos then left through the door and perched on railings nearby before the seagulls drove him away.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.