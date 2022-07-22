Carlisle woman sentenced for three home burglary spree
- Published
A woman who carried out three burglaries in the space of a week has been jailed.
Angelina Warnke targeted three homes in Carlisle between 12 and 19 June, two of them while people were inside, and took items including credit cards and bags.
The 40-year-old, of Rydal Street, admitted three counts of burglary, six of fraud by false representation and vehicle interference.
The judge at Carlisle Crown Court sentenced her to 18 months in jail.
One victim, a man in his seventies, woke up in his living room after falling asleep in his chair to find her standing in front of him.
Prosecutor Dan Bramhall said: "When he woke up he saw that the defendant was stood in front of him, staring at him."
'Doctored cannabis'
When her requests for a carrier bag fell on deaf ears, she took one from the kitchen saying: "This will do."
That victim had keys stolen and described being "shocked" to see the intruder.
"I keep thinking about the incident and I think about how close she was to me when I was asleep," he said.
Jeff Smith, defending, said his client blamed her offending on "doctored cannabis" laced with drugs which she had found.
"She realises that may sound unconvincing but she has no other explanation," he said.
But Recorder Ian Unsworth QC told Warnke, who wept throughout the hearing: "Your utterly selfish offending was motivated by your desire to obtain items which did not belong to you and which in all probability were to be sold onwards to purchase drink or drugs or something else.
"Whilst you may be crying now, I am quite sure that those tears are for yourself.
"You have shown precious little remorse or understanding for these householders."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.