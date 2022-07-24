Diabetes nurse is Cumbria University's alumnus of the year
A woman who overcame homelessness and other challenges to become a nurse has been named a university's alumnus of the year.
The University of Cumbria said Joanne Telford, 35, who graduated to become a specialist diabetes nurse, was an "inspiration".
Before joining the university in 2013, Ms Telford was homeless, having left school at 16.
Ms Telford, from Kendal, said she was "proud" and hoped to inspire others.
The university said Ms Telford worked a variety of jobs after leaving school, including bar work before being made redundant and homeless.
After getting a room in a hostel she decided to return to education.
She initially enrolled on a beauty therapy course but, after receiving support from district nurses when her grandmother was dying, she decided to become a nurse.
In 2013, two years after her daughter Ida May was born, she completed a health and social care course at Kendal College which opened the door to studying adult nursing at the university.
Within five years of graduating from university she was working as a diabetes nurse at Westmorland General Hospital.
She said: "During my time as a student at the university, I received a high level of guidance and support which allowed me to grow and develop.
"I am proud to now represent the university in this way, and I look forward to collaborating in the future, and representing those who may not feel they are a candidate for such an award."
Vice-Chancellor Julie Mennell said: "Joanne's unwavering persistence to overcome all the challenges life has thrown at her is both inspiring and humbling.
"She is a tremendous role model to us all and especially to those in our communities who have so much to give to and for others whom may not yet have found their calling."
