Man completes three Lake District challenges in a row
A man has completed three notorious Lake District challenges back-to-back over the weekend.
Kirk Wadsworth, 47, ran, swam and cycled about 220 miles (352km) in under 57 hours in aid of three charities.
He completed The Cumbrian, which incorporated the Frog and Bob Graham Rounds as well as the Fred Whitton.
His friend Tim Jenner, 45, had been attempting the same feat but had to pull out part way through due to a knee injury.
The duo set off at 06:00 GMT on Friday to raise money for Jigsaw children's hospice, Keswick Mountain Rescue and The Brathay Trust.
They both completed the Frog Graham Round which is a 40 mile (64km) run over 18 peaks, involving some 15,500ft (4,750m) of climbing, and swimming a total of two miles (3.2km) across four lakes.
After three hours sleep they then undertook the Bob Graham Round, a 66 mile (106km) run over 42 peaks climbing 27,000ft (8,230m) to be completed within 24 hours, although Mr Jenner had to retire after they reached Skiddaw.
Mr Wadsworth finally completed the Fred Whitton cycling challenge, a 113 mile (106k) ride over the Lake District's five highest mountain passes climbing 13,000ft (3,590m) in under 12 hours.
He arrived at the end point at Keswick's Moot Hall shortly before 14:30 GMT on Sunday saying he felt " a bit sore".
Mr Wandsworth was greeted by a cheering crowd of friends, family and well-wishers and celebrated his achievement with an ice cream.
Mr Jenner said Mr Wandsworth's achievement was "mind-blowing" and while he had "mixed emotions" as he had to withdraw, both men believed there was a "10% chance" of them actually completing the challenge so for one of them to do it was amazing.
The challenge was made even harder by the "diabolical" weather with "torrential" and "horizontal rain" falling and winds reaching 50mph from 20:00 GMT on Friday until 10:00 on Sunday, Mr Jenner said.
"One of the joys of this is getting to the top and admiring the view but we couldn't see anything," he said, adding: "The rain also made the rocks really slippery."
Both have previously completed the various rounds separately but decided to create The Cumbrian as the ultimate test.
The pair, who both live in Cumbria and work in education, were supported by about 40 people and have raised more than £4,600 in online donations.
