Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle
- Published
A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed.
Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster.
Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent.
The judge at Preston Crown Court has now jailed the 43-year-old, from Barrow, for five years and 10 months.
The charges date between 2015 and 2016, and Faragher also pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.
Bacteria found
Health professionals became concerned when the child was taken to hospital on numerous occasions with infections which were so serious as to require transfer to Alder Hey Hospital for treatment.
It was found that on the majority of the occasions the child was brought to hospital, bacteria normally only seen in faeces was present.
Further investigations ruled out the possibility of faecal matter leaking from the child's gut, which increased the concern that the bacteria was finding its way into the child's system through deliberate injection.
Faragher was then charged and pleaded guilty in April.
Det Insp Fae Dilks from Cumbria Police said: "This was an extremely distressing case for all involved - from the health professionals who sought to do everything in their power to help and safeguard the child to those detectives tasked with conducting what was a complex and lengthy investigation.
"This was an extremely rare case where the evidence showed an individual had set out to deliberately make a child ... seriously ill."
