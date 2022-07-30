Mountain climber Anna Taylor takes on 100 peaks and cycle challenge
A mountain climber is bidding to scale 100 peaks in a challenge that will also see her cycle, run and walk more than 1,000 miles (1,600km) across England, Scotland and Wales.
Anna Taylor will take on ascents from a guide book called Mountain Rock and will tackle most without ropes.
The 24-year-old, from Windermere in the Lake District, described it as "an assault on the legs".
She began her challenge last week in the Scottish Highlands.
It is the second time Ms Taylor has combined climbing with cycling between sites as last year she completed a round of 83 routes featured in another book, Classic Rock.
"My first thought was to never do something like that again," she said. "The weather, the hours on a bike saddle, the logistics, and the weather again, all made for what was at times a pretty gruelling and unpleasant experience.
"However, there were a lot of good moments too, and as the bad moments faded from my memory I started to miss cycling all over the place and climbing routes in remote corners of the UK.
"So the only acceptable thing to do was to plan another cycling and climbing adventure.
"There are even more routes this time and the clue is in the name of the book - they're all on mountain crags, so I'm expecting this to be even more of an assault on the legs than last year."
Due to take several weeks, Ms Taylor's fiance, Mathew Wright, will meet her along the route to document her progress.
