Couple 'thrilled' to find Lake District 'Borrowdale Banksy'
- Published
A couple who discovered a new stone artwork in the Lake District have said they are "thrilled" but will not reveal its location in case it gets destroyed.
Wild campers Daniel and Agnieszka Farrington stumbled across the circle in Borrowdale at sunrise on Monday.
Last year a sculpture near Buttermere became a tourist attraction, but was found toppled in May.
Mr Farrington of Carnforth, in Lancashire said getting to the new sculpture was a "bit of a scramble".
He said: "We were thrilled to find it just after sunrise, but it's a bit of a scramble to get to and quite craggy.
"People are asking where it is but we don't want to say too much so it can stay there as long as possible and not be destroyed or knocked over.
"It isn't near a path."
The first of the structures was discovered in May last year by photographer Carl Halliday.
A local village hall dubbed it the work of the "Borrowdale Banksy" because nobody knows who was behind it.
The Lake District National Park Authority, which manages the area, said the artist responsible "remains a mystery".
Mr Farrington, a photographer, said he believed whoever was responsible used a wooden frame base to arrange the slate work for the circular structure.
He added: "We hope it lasts for as long as possible so we don't want to encourage lots of people as the area is a bit unstable."
