Cumbria Police officer to challenge misogynists and sexists
A male police officer appointed to tackle violence against women insists he is the right person for the job.
Det Insp Matthew Belshaw acknowledged people would question if he could relate to victims but said as a man he could effectively challenge misogyny.
The new operational lead for Cumbria Police said: "We all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of woman and girls."
Mr Belshaw has previously worked in child protection.
He has worked for the Cumbria force for almost 20 years as well as the Home Office investigating the international human trafficking of women and girls.
'Challenging sexists'
Mr Belshaw said: "One of the associated challenges in tackling violence against women and girls is challenging men who hold sexist or misogynistic opinions and attitudes.
"The fact that I am a man in this role may lead to questions on how I can relate to the experiences of women and girls.
"However, I feel it is important that men especially are challenging these attitudes so that we make positive and lasting changes.
"As a wider society, we all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of woman and girls."
He added that Cumbria remained one of the "safest places" in the UK to live.
"Many men, and women, may not realise or understand how their accepted attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls actually constitute as violence," he said.
"We need to build a society together that challenges these attitudes, and provide support and champion those who are prepared to stand up and challenge any form of sexism or misogyny."
