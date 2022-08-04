Cumbria multimillion-pound water pipeline opens
A new £300m pipeline and water treatment works has begun supplying customers.
Construction started on the project seven years ago, at which point it was the largest of its kind in the UK, water company United Utilities (UU) said.
The plant at Williamsgate near Cockermouth, Cumbria, can treat up to 80 million litres of water per day.
Project director John Hilton said it was a "fantastic achievement".
"This is one of the largest feats of engineering we've ever undertaken at United Utilities," he said.
"Throughout the project we've thought about the local environment we're working in and have embraced the latest technology to ensure we've delivered a treatment works and network that will provide West Cumbria with a more sustainable water supply."
About 1,400 customers will be the first of nearly 80,000 households and businesses on the west coast to receive water from Thirlmere reservoir via the 100km pipeline.
The supply was previously taken from Ennerdale Water and the River Ehen, which are host to a number of protected species.
UU said Thirlmere was a more sustainable source of water.
A new treatment works built as part of the project would also harness the force of the water travelling 30km from the reservoir.
A hydro turbine would be able to generate enough electricity to meet 40% of the site's needs, the company said.
Remaining customers are expected to be connected to the new supply later this year.
