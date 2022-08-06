Penrith man dies after being struck by car on A66
A man has died after being struck by a car in Cumbria.
The pedestrian, a man in his 90s from Penrith, was hit at 11:00 BST on Friday on the A66 at Baron's Hill near Stainton, Penrith.
Cumbria Police said he was taken from the scene by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where he died.
The driver of the Skoda Fabia car was a man in his 80s from Derbyshire who was uninjured.
