Penrith Hospital's Eden ward £1.2m revamp to improve patient 'dignity'
Patients on a revamped ward will have "more privacy and be treated with more dignity" hospital bosses have said.
Penrith Hospital's in-patient Eden ward has undergone a £1.2m overhaul to modernise facilities including providing ensuite rooms.
The ward provides care for patients who have had strokes and are in need of rehabilitation as well as end-of-life care.
Conservative Penrith MP Dr Neil Hudson officially reopened the revamped unit.
Ward manager Ashley Macaulay said: "The unit was very dated before and the ensuite facilities weren't there.
"Patients were sharing a bathroom or having to travel down a corridor which wasn't great for patient privacy, dignity and care.
"This will totally transform the patient experience."
