Proceeds of Crime hearing for ex PC who admitted Penrith cannabis production
A former police officer who made more than £1m selling homegrown cannabis has been ordered to pay back about a tenth of his profits.
David Allen, 69, grew drugs in a "sophisticated" factory at his smallholding near a school in Penrith.
The long-serving soldier and former Northumbria Police officer was ordered to pay £102,059 within three months, or face a 12-month jail term.
Police were alerted to his drug farm in 2020 because of the pungent smell.
Allen was sentenced last year for drugs offences but was back at Carlisle Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing
Police called to the property in Eden found a "sophisticated" set-up with dozens of plants and a range of specialist equipment - including timer lamps, heaters and a ventilation system designed to maximise yield.
Weapons including a crossbow and air rifles were strategically placed around the property to protect it.
Detectives who carried out a financial investigation estimated the potential wholesale value of the drug yield could have been £50,400 and £336,000.
It also identified unexplained cash deposits approaching half a million pounds to an ex-partner in the Philippines.
Allen, who served as a PC with Northumbria Police between 1993 and 1997 and was in military service for 24 years, admitted charges relating to cannabis production and criminal cash and was sentenced to 43 months in July last year.
He was found to have benefited to the tune of £1,211,135.90
His available assets were agreed to be £102,059.14, and were said to include £12,000 cash seized from Allen and the value of a car.
Recorder Kate Bex QC ordered Allen, now of Dalston, near Carlisle, to hand over the agreed assets within three months, or face a year in prison.
