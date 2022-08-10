Denton Holme: Man held over kidnapping and attempted rape
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, false imprisonment and attempted rape in Carlisle.
The male victim - whose age has not been disclosed - was assaulted in a field near to the bay in Denton Holme and the path towards Currock on Monday at about 20:30 BST
The 32-year-old suspect, who is from the Blackburn area, is in custody, Cumbria Police said.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
