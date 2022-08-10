Denton Holme: Man held over kidnapping and attempted rape

Area of alleged kidnapCraig McGlasson
The investigation centres on an area near to the bay in Denton Holme

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, false imprisonment and attempted rape in Carlisle.

The male victim - whose age has not been disclosed - was assaulted in a field near to the bay in Denton Holme and the path towards Currock on Monday at about 20:30 BST

The 32-year-old suspect, who is from the Blackburn area, is in custody, Cumbria Police said.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics