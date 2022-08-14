Egremont artist runs exhibition to kickstart careers
- Published
An artist and musician with a life-limiting condition is hoping to launch the careers of new artists.
During the Covid pandemic Emma Hunt, who only taught herself to paint in 2019, held free, online classes for learners around the world.
Now the 47-year-old from Egremont has teamed up with the Rum Story museum in Whitehaven for an exhibition of her work and that of new artists.
The free exhibition is in the venue's courtyard and runs until 9 September.
Ms Hunt said: "The courtyard is bathed in natural daylight, is spacious and airy and the perfect venue for the exhibition, which showcases the work of so many talented local people.
"Too often, this work is overlooked, but the exhibition is the perfect opportunity for emerging and established artists to get their work on display and seen by the public."
One of the artists to be showcased is John Fell, 63, of Cockermouth, whose oil painting of the actor Heath Ledger is on display.
He said: "I've always drawn and painted and I can't remember a time when I didn't."
Ms Hunt has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a degenerative condition that affects her heart, lungs and joints.
She gave up her job as a radiochemical analyst at Sellafield and became dependent on painkillers, until November 2019 when she weaned herself off them and taught herself to paint.
Since then she has had successful exhibitions and raised thousands of pounds for charity auctioning her paintings.
She also a survivor of domestic abuse and recently released her debut single Rain Again on my Parade inspired by her experiences.
Ms Hunt is also a volunteer for Cumbrian charity Women out West.
As her condition deteriorates, at some point she will be unable to paint. She wants to encourage others to take up art while they can.
