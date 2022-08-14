Lake District 'miracle dog' walk raises air ambulance cash
A walk in memory of a much-loved therapy dog has raised £30,000 for the Great North Air Ambulance.
Max the Miracle dog, who died in April, gained worldwide fame when videos of his walks in the Lake District were posted on social media.
His owner, Kerry Irving, was joined by about 750 walkers and their dogs in the walk from Burns Farm to Tewet Tarn.
It is the third such fundraiser for the charity, bringing the total raised to £90,000.
Mr Irving credited Max with helping him overcome depression following a car accident in 2016.
During lockdown, the springer spaniel's daily walks were watched by hundreds of thousands of people on Facebook Live.
Speaking after the sponsored walk, Mr Irving said: "This is getting people out of doors.
"It's getting people to talk about all sorts of problems and issues they might have, and making new friends, which is what Max was all about.
"Max was such a people person; he loved life and helping others."
He described the air ambulance as "a life-saving service", saying: "You never know when you might need it, here in the Lake District."
