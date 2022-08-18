Covid-19: 'Very rare' vaccine complications led to Alston man's death
A former rock singer died due to "very rare and aggressive complications of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine", an inquest has ruled.
Zion XXX, from Alston in Cumbria, developed an "excruciating" headache eight days after his jab in May 2021.
The 48-year-old was taken to hospital but died as a result of "vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia".
His fiancée Vikki Spit was the first person to receive compensation over a Covid-19 vaccine death.
She was awarded the maximum settlement of £120,000 in July 2022, but said the delay had been too long and it was not enough as the amount had not kept track with inflation since the scheme was set up.
The inquest in Newcastle heard that Zion XXX was generally fit and well with no significant previous medical history.
On 5 May 2021 he had a first dose of AstraZeneca, and around 13 May he developed a headache, which increased in severity despite taking painkillers.
Four days later he suffered speech impairment and seizures and was taken to Newcastle's RVI, but despite emergency surgery he died on 19 May.
His death certificate confirmed he died due to complications from the vaccine, which had led to swelling and bleeding on the brain.
Up to 27 July 2022, the MHRA had received reports of 444 cases of major thromboembolic events (blood clots) with concurrent thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts) in the UK following vaccination with AstraZeneca.
There have been 80 deaths, six of which occurred after the second dose.
As of Wednesday, a total of 126,609,721 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been given out in England.
Ms Spit had previously said she believed her fiance would have had a good chance of survival if he had received treatment earlier.
However, Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks, who recorded a narrative verdict, said there was "no evidence that on balance of probabilities earlier hospital admission would have altered the sad outcome".
