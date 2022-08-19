70% support new Stanwix village council plan
About 70% of people who responded to a survey are in favour of creating a new village council.
Some 460 people responded to a consultation over plans for a a village council for Stanwix in Carlisle.
Carlisle City Council set up a working group to look at the plan, with an eventual decision to be made by the incoming Cumberland Council for 2023.
One councillor said the majority responded "yes" but with a caveat.
Of those who responded to the first consultation, 70.26% were in favour and 29.74% against, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Brian Wernham, Cumberland councillor for Stanwix, launched the petition for a village council and said he was "delighted" with the response and the "democratic will of the people should be respected".
But Councillor Elizabeth Mallinson said: "There's a caveat to all of that, people said, because it's a yes or no question 'yes they'll agree in principle, but…'."
Ms Mallinson said comments included residents wanting to know more on if the proposal means "another layer of bureaucracy" as well as the cost to the taxpayer of the village council taking on green spaces and play areas.
A second consultation is currently being held for the council, which it is proposed would have 12 councillors.
