Mountain gardeners on Helvellyn spark rescuers callout
Two people who sparked a concerned call to mountain rescuers were actually sowing rare plants.
A walker was descending Swirral Edge on Thursday when he saw the pair and a dog high up on Helvellyn headwall, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said.
Two rescuers went to investigate when the walker reported the pair were not moving and feared they were stranded.
They discovered they were from the John Muir Trust and planting rare artic-alpine plants.
The team said the two people and and a dog were on a steep area with no footpaths and accessible usually only by climbers.
Reacting to the happy outcome it said: "We like a good ending."
"The John Muir Trust do great work looking after the Glenridding Common, re-establishing rare plants and mountain woodland species as well as loads of other conservation work," it said.
