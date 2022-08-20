Barrow rubbish collection contract with criticised firm to end
A council waste collection contract described as "not working" is to end early.
Barrow Borough Council and FCC Environment have agreed collection and recycling services will be taken over by the authority.
Barrow conservative councillor Ben Shirley said it "hasn't been a good relationship".
He said: "There are mistakes that have perhaps been made.
"And, as with any relationship that's not working, it's time to finish, time to end it and look at pastures new."
FCC, which has been providing refuse and recycling collection since April 2017, said it had "worked hard to deliver for the residents of Barrow".
Barrow Borough Council promised services would "transition seamlessly" in October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Shirley said having more control over collections, pay and working conditions would help the authority prevent strikes of the type seen in Barrow in March.
"All that people want is their waste collected weekly, on time, on the day that it's supposed to be collected," he said.
FCC, which has contracts with councils around England, has been criticised for missing and cancelling household collections.
It has been accused of having crews who did not know where they were going and lorries that were either too small to hold enough waste or too big for country lanes.
Barrow Council Labour leader Ann Thomson said both parties were "committed to making the transition period as smooth and as straightforward as possible".
Services currently performed by Barrow, South Lakeland, Eden and Cumbria County councils will be taken on by the new unitary Westmorland and Furness authority in April next year.
