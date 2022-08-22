Police probe after cars driven along Ullswater lakeside
Police are now investigating after two cars were filmed being driven "at speed" along a lake shore.
Beachgoers said they were horrified when the vehicles were driven on Wednesday at Glencoyne Bay at Ullswater within feet of families.
Cumbria Police said it was believed a blue Volvo and Land Rover Discovery were involved.
A spokesman said the area was busy at the time and urged witnesses with video or dashcam footage to get in touch.
The National Trust said stone barriers had been moved and the drivers "put other beach users in danger".
A woman who filmed the incident and who asked not to be identified, told the BBC the cars drove by just a couple of feet away from where she was pumping up her paddleboard.
"We were just completely shocked," she said.
She said there were a few people on the beach at the time and a couple of families who had packed up for the day "thought it better to just drive straight on to the lakeside" instead of walking to the car park."
Police said they believed a number of motoring offences had been committed.
