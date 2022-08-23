Brampton crash: Teenagers charged with attempted murder
Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car.
The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital following the crash, which involved a sky blue-coloured Audi, on Carlisle Road, Brampton, on 19 August.
Two local 15-year-old boys are due to appear before magistrates in Carlisle on Tuesday.
A third male arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.
The injured pedestrian has since been released from hospital, Cumbria Police said.
Witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to contact officers as part of the investigation.
