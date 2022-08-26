Jail for robber wrestled to floor by Kendal shop manager
A thief who tried to steal a shop's takings but was wrestled to the floor by its manager has been jailed.
James Dean was trying to leave the Sandylands Road Spar in Kendal with three bags filled with cash when he was confronted by the woman.
Carlisle Crown Court heard he lied he had a knife and threatened her, but she wrestled him despite having had a hip replacement and he then fled.
Dean, 41, of Birkenhead, admitted robbery and was jailed for four years.
The hearing was told the manager had been giving a member of the public directions outside the shop when she came back in and found Dean, of Park Road, in the upstairs office.
Prosecutor Tim Evans said she asked him what he was doing and he told her he had a knife in his pocket and he would "hurt" her.
Mr Evans told the court the woman "bravely" pushed Dean backwards and there was a struggle as she tried to wrestle back the bags, causing Dean and the woman to fall.
Dean then told her "you've ripped my shirt", the hearing was told.
'Formidable resistance'
Mr Evans said Dean pushed the woman against a wall, banging her head, and at one point she said she thought she might fall down the stairs.
"The defendant, at that stage decided enough was enough at least with the formidable resistance he was meeting and he fled," said Mr Evans.
The woman then pursued Dean through the shop while calling the police on her mobile.
"She was running as fast as she could due to a hip replacement - she couldn't run very far," added the prosecutor.
As he fled with £1,075 of cash including staff wages, Dean, who has 126 previous criminal convictions, said: "I'm coming back for you, you grass," the hearing heard.
Megan Tallit, defending, said Dean had been grieving after his mother's death at the time of the robbery.
She also said he struggled to cope in the community, having spent much of his adult life in custody.
Ms Tallit said the crime was "impulsive and opportunistic" and he had been in the area on a camping trip with his partner and baby.
Recorder Ian Unsworth QC said of the shop manager: "It must have been an utterly terrifying incident for her.
"I would like to commend her publicly for her quite extraordinarily courageous behaviour on that date.
"She behaved in a way that few would, and she ought to be commended for that."
He added she would be put forward for the Cumbria High Sheriff's award in due course.
