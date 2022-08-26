Driver jailed after 120mph police chase through Wigton
- Published
A driver whose epileptic son was a passenger during a 120mph town police chase has been jailed.
Brian Dodds "careered through narrow streets with abandon", police said, in Wigton, Cumbria, on 17 August 2021.
The 52-year-old, of Infirmary Street, Carlisle, who had already been banned from driving more than 20 times, then fled the car but was later captured.
He admitted four driving offences and the judge at Carlisle Crown Court sentenced him to 12 months.
Dodds, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, no insurance, drug-driving and driving while disqualified, was also ordered to serve a five-year driving ban when released from prison and pass an extended driving test.
The court was told Dodds did not stop the BMW despite sirens and blue lights being activated on a police car that was following him.
'Shocking and terrifying'
He failed to indicate at junctions, motored over zebra crossings, crossed on to the wrong side of the carriageway and at one stage mounted a kerb when faced with oncoming traffic on one town centre road.
Giving mitigation at the sentencing hearing, Jeff Smith said Dodds had gone to collect his son, who had just suffered an "epileptic attack".
Judge Ian Unsworth QC said: "This was a shocking and terrifying piece of driving by you.
"Not only were you putting other road users at risk, there was the potential for pedestrians being injuries or killed by your actions.
"But you were also putting yourself at risk and, as it has transpired, your son, who was a passenger alongside you who was epileptic and, I am told, had just suffered an epileptic fit.
"That you would drive in such a way with your son by your side demonstrates a wholesale disregard for your welfare, which was reflected in your wholesale disregard for anyone who happened to be on the streets of Wigton at that time."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.