Lake District death: Appeal after walker dies at Surprise View
- Published
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District.
The woman, who was aged in her 70s, fell at about 18:15 BST on Friday, and was pronounced dead at the scene on Surprise View, Borrowdale, police said.
Emergency teams, including an air ambulance and mountain rescue volunteers, had attended.
The force added that inquiries were ongoing to understand what happened and it appealed for anyway who had seen the woman and her family to contact them.
She was described as wearing an orange dress, a mustard orange coloured cardigan and she had an orange bag.
Police said they would like to make contact with a female walker and a group of four others who witnessed what happened and who had waited with the woman's family for a period of time.
