Lake District mountain rescuer warns of more fatalities
The number of people dying in accidents on the Lake District's mountains and waters will rise, a rescuer has warned.
There have been 26 deaths so far this year compared to 12 in 2019, the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said.
Association chairman Richard Warren said there would be more fatalities unless people go better equipped.
A woman in her 70s died in a fall on Friday, while there have been more incidents involving paddleboarders.
Mr Warren told the BBC: "Our hearts go out to the families, it really is very very desperate for them.
"It will continue, we know the numbers will increase."
He said there were too many people "not really understanding the basic safe way to go walking", adding: "Rather than having a map and compass and learning how to use it, most people now are just relying on smart phones or following the people in front which is a recipe for disaster."
Mr Warren said: "You might go out and buy a map and compass but unless you know which way points north and which way to orientate a map and what a beck, mountain top, deep ravine and contours look like then you are heading for trouble."
Mr Warren also said there had been an increase in call outs to paddleboarding incidents as the activity has grown in popularity.
He cited the death of a man in his 20s from Rochdale whose body was found four days after he fell off a board and disappeared on Ullswater earlier in August.
Mr Warren said: "We had a really tragic incident a couple of weeks back where two people standing on a paddleboard in the middle of Ullswater both fell off, no buoyancy aids, one got back on the other didn't appear.
"[These are] tragic accidents that are avoidable."
The mountain association said it is increasing the number of volunteers, which also means increasing investment in safety equipment, to help cope with the rising call outs which have reached 440 so far in 2022.
