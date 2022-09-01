Keswick Mountain Festival postponed for 2023
Organisers of Keswick Mountain Festival (KMF) said there would be no event next year due to the cost of living crisis.
They added they made the decision to safeguard the festival's future.
It was feared staging it during the "current economic conditions and spiralling staging costs" could have left KMF making a loss.
The event has been running in the Lake District town since 2007, staging events such as runs, triathlons and swims as well as music and exhibits.
Organisers also said the "significant squeeze on household disposable income" meant it could not continue.
A typical household gas and electricity bill will rise by 80% to £3,549 a year from October, the regulator Ofgem announced on Friday.
Festival director Nicola Meadley said: "This has been a really difficult decision for us to take.
"We have looked at various scenarios to try and run the full festival as usual in 2023, but sadly, we drew the conclusion that pushing on and crossing our fingers for the best is too great a risk for everyone involved.
"Simply passing on our increasing costs to visitors and exhibitors is not the way that we want to go."
Although there will be no festival next year, organisers are hoping to put on a KMF Trail Running Weekend which will take place next May.
