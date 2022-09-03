Parton landslip school to reopen after 14 months
A village primary school is to reopen 14 months after it was forced to close because of a landslip.
In July 2021, movement was detected on the hill behind St Bridget's Primary School in Parton, Cumbria.
Its 99 pupils have since been taught in temporary buildings a mile away but will return on Wednesday.
Geotechnical experts have been monitoring the site and found no further land movement, Cumbria County Council said.
'No movement'
Ruth Colley, the school's head teacher, said staff and pupils had coped well despite the disruption and the school had been rated good by Ofsted in March.
The county council said: "We commissioned a team of geotechnical experts to clear the site and look at the movement of the land over time, which has resulted in no movement being reported.
"When dealing with geological issues we have to ensure that we have had enough time to assess movement before signing the area off as safe.
"We are looking forward to welcoming staff and students back to the school."
A number of families in the village also had to be moved to temporary accommodation following the landslip but returned home after a few days.
An alarm system was installed by Cumbria Country Council to warn of future dangers in the area.
