Climber in his 70s collapses and dies scaling Lake District quarry
- Published
An elderly climber died when he collapsed while scaling a quarry in the Lake District.
The man, in his late 70s, was at Bram Crag Quarry, St John's in the Vale, on Thursday when he passed out on a ledge.
Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said his friends managed to reach him and attempt CPR, but there were no signs of life by the time rescuers arrived.
Twenty members of the team assisted in bringing the man down to ground in an operation that took around two hours.
A team spokesman said: "On their third climb of the day the belayer on the ground suddenly felt a weight come onto the rope as, without warning, the man collapsed unconscious.
"The casualty was just above a ledge so it was not possible to lower him to the ground.
"On arrival the team assisted in the lowering of the man to the ground where he had immediate medical attention.
"Tragically the man had no signs of life.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the friends and family of the man."
