Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
- Published
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard.
Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December.
Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable to fend for himself".
The case was "incredibly distressing" and had been a "tragedy of unimaginable proportions", she said.
Ms Kane's family said the deaths had been "utterly heart-breaking".
In a statement read out at the inquest, Ms Kane's brother, Shane Evitts, said, following a period of drug addiction and depression after leaving the Army, she had been changed by the birth of her son in 2020.
"She suddenly grew up," he said. "She was so loving, caring and thoughtful."
A friend, Ashton Graham, said Ms Kane's life had "revolved around Harry".
Earlier in December Ms Kane told the Recovery Steps group she was "doing great" and, a few days before she died, tested negative for all substances other than her prescribed methadone.
The inquest also heard that Harry was well cared for.
Ms Kane had been due to meet a friend, Stacey Hackett, on Christmas Day but, when she did not arrive or reply to messages, Ms Hackett had not been concerned, believing she may be with relatives or spending time with Harry.
Women Out West support group manager Rebecca Todd contacted police on 30 December when Ms Kane, who had not been seen for several days, did not collect her methadone prescription, which was "out of character".
Ms Todd had gone to check on Ms Kane at her flat in Wellington Row but had received no response.
Police found Ms Kane in the living room near a Christmas tree and unopened presents. Harry was in the bathroom where a bath tap was running.
The inquest heard one empty butane lighter fluid canister was found next to Ms Kane and several more were nearby, along with two beer cans and empty methadone medication.
A pathologist concluded she died due to butane and propane inhalation and Harry died "probably over a number of days".
Summing up, Ms Taylor said the purchase of lighter fluid "set in motion unimaginably tragic events".
She concluded mother and son had died between 24 and 30 December.
