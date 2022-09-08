Two people die and third injured in collision at Stainton

A65 at junction to StaintonGoogle
Emergency crews were called to the A65 at Stainton just after midnight

Two people have died and a third has been injured in a collision between two cars on the A65 at Stainton.

Cumbria Police said the crash happened just after midnight and involved a Citroën Saxo and a Vauxhall Antara.

The occupants of the Saxo, a man and woman, both aged 20 and from Kendal, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Antara, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what police have described as "significant injuries".

The road was closed for a number of hours while officers carried out an investigation at the scene.

Specially trained officers are supporting the families of the deceased.

