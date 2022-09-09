Queen Elizabeth II: Cumbria marks death of 'inspirational figurehead'
- Published
To mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II flags will be flown at half mast around Cumbria, a place where she was "always welcomed by enthusiastic crowds".
Bells were rung from churches and floral tributes laid at locations such as outside Carlisle Cathedral.
Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Claire Hensman, who was the Queen's representative in the county, said: "This is a time of national mourning."
Condolence books will be in community locations for the public to sign.
A full list is published on the county council's website and there is also a national Buckingham Palace e-book available online.
'Special place'
In the evening landmarks will also be lit up in purple.
Mrs Hensman said Cumbria "joins the rest of the country, and the world, in remembering a monarch who has been an inspirational figurehead for so many years".
"Here in Cumbria we were fortunate to have welcomed her on many occasions and we know that for her, and for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Cumbria was a special place," she said.
"She was always welcomed here by warm enthusiastic crowds wherever she went."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.