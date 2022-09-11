MP Tim Farron misses Great North Run for King proclamation
- Published
An MP ran his own solo half marathon after pulling out of the Great North Run to attend a proclamation for the new King.
Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, had been due to take part in the Newcastle to South Shields race on Sunday.
But he withdrew to take part in the proclamation of King Charles III in Kendal instead.
He has raised more than £2,300 for Carer Support South Lakes.
Mr Farron said he did not "want to let all my kind sponsors down" so ran a solitary half marathon on Saturday.
A number of proclamation hearings were being made in Cumbria on Sunday following the formal confirmation of the King at St James' Palace in London on Saturday.
They will be at (all times BST):
- Barrow - At 12:30 outside the Duke Street entrance of Barrow Town Hall
- Carlisle - At noon outside The Courts on English Street and at 12:30 on the steps of the Old Town Hall followed by a service at Carlisle Cathedral
- Kendal - At 12:30 outside the front of Kendal Town Hall
- Penrith - At 12:30 on the steps of the Town Hall
- Whitehaven - At 12:30 on the front steps of St Nicholas' Church
- Workington - At 12:30 at Allerdale House
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.