Carlisle: Men jailed over knifepoint e-scooter robbery
- Published
Two men have been jailed for robbing a woman of her e-scooter at knifepoint outside a convenience store.
The victim "froze in fear" when Zayd Alasaly, 20, and Liam Bateman, 19, produced a large knife and told her to "pass it over", before walking off, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
The theft happened as she left the Spar shop on Newtown Road, Carlisle, at about 23:00 BST on 15 July.
The woman had taken the e-scooter inside the store with her for safety.
Afterwards she went to the house of a friend, who described her as "shaking, crying and visibly upset".
Cumbria Police arrested Alasaly and Bateman a short distance away and recovered the scooter.
Both Alasaly, of Corinto Street, Liverpool, and Bateman, of Warwick Square, Carlisle, admitted robbery, with Alasaly also pleading guilty to having the knife illegally in public.
Lawyers for the duo, who were described as having "difficulties and challenges in their personal lives", said the crime had involved little or no planning by the defendants.
Alasaly committed his crimes just weeks after being spared a prison sentence elsewhere in England for a catalogue of class A drugs offences.
He was given a four-year jail term while Bateman was given 32 months in custody.
The judge said the victim was left "very distressed" at being threatened at knifepoint "at that time of night on her own".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.