Cumbria mourner among first to file past Queen's coffin
A woman who was among the first mourners to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state said she will "treasure the moment".
Karen Whitehouse travelled from her home in Loweswater, Cumbria, to Edinburgh at 02:00 BST on Monday to start queuing at St Giles' Cathedral.
She believes she was the sixth member of the public to be allowed in to see the late Queen's coffin inside.
"It was very special moment, very quiet, very still," she said.
Mourners queued for up to 12 hours to pay their respects to the Queen in the Scottish capital, before her coffin was flown to London ahead of the state funeral next week.
Ms Whitehouse said she had been "determined" to attend the Queen's funeral in London after being unable to attend those of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 and the Queen Mother in 2002.
However, because the Queen's coffin was taken to Edinburgh she was able to travel there to pay her respects.
"When I got to St Giles' Cathedral I had to get a wristband. It became apparent I either had to queue in the procession or in the cathedral, I couldn't do both and so I chose the cathedral, I was very, very lucky," she told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"Because I have some limited mobility I was part of the group who got ushered in first.
"Very few people were actually there as opposed to a long line going quite quickly in."
Ms Whitehouse said the Queen's coffin was lying on a tall plinth.
"The wreath was on the top, and a cushion, and the crown on top of that," she added.
"It's a beautiful experience. It was worth the 12 hours to get here.
"I think it's going to be a very special moment that I am with treasure for the rest of my life."
