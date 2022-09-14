Workington bodies: Deaths of man and woman 'unexplained'
The bodies of two people have been found at a house in Cumbria.
Police were called to Newlands Gardens, Workington at about 11:40 BST on Tuesday.
The man and woman have not yet been formally identified but the family of a man missing since last Thursday have been informed, Cumbria Police said.
Officers were treating the deaths as unexplained but said they were not currently believed to be suspicious, a spokesperson said.
The force declined to give further information about what had happened.
Police had previously appealed for information concerning the whereabouts of Joseph Dunn, 35, who was last seen on the night of 8 September.
