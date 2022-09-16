Maryport crash: Motorbike rider dies in hospital
- Published
A motorcycle rider has died in hospital following in a crash with two cars, police have said.
The 75-year-old was on a Kawasaki motorbike which crashed with a black Ford Fiesta and a red Fiat Panda near Maryport Golf Club in Cumbria on Sunday.
Cumbria Police said he died on Wednesday afternoon.
The force has appealed for information about the crash, which happened at about 16:00 BST.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.