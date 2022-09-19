Queen's funeral: Cumbria residents gather to pay respects
Hundreds of people turned out to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a big screen in Carlisle.
More than 300 gathered at Bitts Park, some bringing picnic blankets and chairs, while others stood in silence.
"We wanted to share the experience with other people," said Andrew and Nicky Murrell, who called it a "significant moment" to share.
"We would have liked to have gone to London but it's too expensive, so this is a good option for us."
Veteran Stephen Finlayson was also among those there.
"Having served in the military myself I felt it was really important that I came down," he said.
"I didn't realise how emotional I would have felt when I heard about the passing of the Queen - it kind of hit you in a spot that you didn't think it was going to hit.
"Having served for your country and your Queen it hit me in a different way."
The broadcast on the screen, watched over by a statue of Queen Victoria, attracted people of all ages, who came to pay their respects and witness history.
Alex and Hannah Graham were with their three-year-old son Myles.
"We just thought it was quite important for the children to come down and see this, this is a once-in-a generation event," said Mr Graham.
"Where were you when the funeral was on and what do you remember of it? Both the children will remember coming here and seeing the event."
At the scene
Megan Paterson, BBC Look North, Carlisle
Some had their camping chairs set out in front of the screen at nine o'clock this morning, others drifted in as they heard the noise of the pipes and drums from the loud speakers - everyone keen to witness this moment of history together .
There was hardly any chatter between those watching, just the odd hushed word, some smaller children are being diverted by colouring books as their parents watch on.
There were about 300 people to start with, and the number slowly grew as the service progressed.
Elsewhere Norman Bishop-Rowe, chairman of the Royal British Legion branch in Ulverston, said it had opened its doors for those who wanted to pay their respects.
"It's part of the ethos of the Royal British Legion, supporting each other," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"It's to allow those who want to be there to share their common thoughts, common feelings, several people may be on their own so it's a way of allowing them to come together."
