Walney School stabbing: Teenager detained for three years
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been detained for three years after admitting to stabbing a student in a secondary school.
The 15-year-old was attacked at Walney School, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, in January and was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.
The teenager was charged with attempted murder but on Tuesday pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, accepted by the prosecution at Preston Crown Court.
He also admitted to a charge of carrying a bladed article in a school.
Police arrested the boy on the morning of 25 January at Barrow railway station.
The victim was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool and was discharged overnight.
None of those involved can be named because of their ages.
Cumbria Police said it was regularly working to tackle knife crime in the county, through education and knife amnesties.
