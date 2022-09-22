Cumbria break-ins: Serial burglar jailed after targeting vulnerable
A serial burglar who broke into an elderly woman's home as she slept while her niece watched on via CCTV more than 100 miles away has been jailed.
John Donakey committed a string of offences in Penrith and Kendal.
Carlisle Crown Court heard the 57-year-old targeted areas and properties where there were "particularly vulnerable and elderly occupants".
He admitted nine charges of burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary and was jailed for four years.
Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone said Donakey, who has burglary convictions dating back to the 1970s, was "bold enough" to revisit the same streets and properties over a course of days, "clearly seeing some of his victims as easy targets".
RAF medal among haul
Donakey, of Bexhill Gardens, St Helens, was disturbed by occupants after sneaking into two Kendal homes a week apart in July 2018.
In October 2020, he entered a house in Penrith while an elderly occupant's son was cooking.
The son was preparing food with a knife when he heard a noise and found Donakey in a bedroom, the court heard.
"There was a struggle with the owner and he cut his hand on the knife," Ms Whittlestone said.
"The police were called and the defendant was subsequently identified by his DNA."
More offences occurred in the town in late June 2022.
Carrying a M&S picnic bag, Donakey entered the home of a frail man but left when challenged.
Three days later, he stole binoculars from another property.
In between Donakey entered other homes, one where a very elderly dementia sufferer was asleep in an armchair.
Her niece watched him on CCTV from her home in Cheshire and, as he rifled through drawers, she called the police.
During the subsequent investigation, Donakey was spotted on a host of doorbell CCTV recordings.
Loot including jewellery and an RAF medal - whose owner remains unknown - was found in his car.
One victim spoke of being left anxious and "constantly on edge", while another called Donakey an "awful man".
The niece who watched Donakey carry out the crime said her aunt was "really worried and scared" it might happen again.
Sentencing, Judge Simon Medland KC said Donakey - whose carried out his first burglary in 1978 aged just 13 - had shown a "casual confidence" while going about his offending.
"These were mean offences, cruel offences and greedy offences, aggravated by the vulnerability of your victims who you must have targeted in order to take advantage of that," he said.
