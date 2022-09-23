Carlisle crash: Man dies after being hit by car
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Carlisle.
It happened just before 03:50 BST in Denton Street, Cumbria Police said.
The man, who was local and aged in his 20s, died at the scene where the driver of the Audi, a local man in his 60s, remained. No arrests have been made.
Witnesses are being asked to contact police, who particularly want to hear from two cyclists, or anyone who saw them, shortly before the crash.
The road was closed as part of the investigation.
