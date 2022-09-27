Carlisle man killed in crash was 'willing to help anyone'
- Published
The family of a 21-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car have paid tribute to him.
Ryan Thompson, of Stanhope Road, Carlisle, died during the early hours of Friday following the crash on Denton Street in the city.
His parents said he was "always willing to help anyone" and had "the most amazing smile".
Cumbria Police has appealed for any witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 03:50 BST.
"The pain of losing Ryan is beyond words and our lives will never be the same again but we take great comfort from the overwhelming rush of love and admiration everyone had for Ryan," his family added.
The driver of the Audi car involved, a local man in his 60s, remained at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made.
