Carlisle man threatened to cut girlfriend's throat as she held baby
- Published
A man who threatened to slit his partner's throat as she cradled her baby has been jailed for 28 months.
Ashleigh Bell, 28, from Carlisle, admitted assault by beating and engaging in controlling behaviour.
The victim told police how Bell had given her a black eye and had thrown a cot at her injuring her elbow.
Carlisle Crown Court heard that over several months earlier this year, she had been subjected to physical assaults, verbal abuse and threats.
Details of individual incidents were outlined which involved objects being thrown while the woman was holding her baby.
Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson detailed how on one occasion Bell smashed a living room table.
"He picked up a shard and threatened to slit her throat," said Mr Rogerson.
"That, she said, made her fear for her life. Again at that time she was holding the baby."
In a statement, the woman described feeling "useless, degraded and scared" and detailed other physical violence, being choked and slapped, which made her feel miserable, anxious and humiliated.
Bell, of Beverley Rise, Harraby, admitted assault by beating, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and a third charge of threatening to cause criminal damage after threatening to smash the woman's windows in July.
He was handed a 28-month jail term by Judge James Adkin, and was banned from ever contacting the woman again.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.