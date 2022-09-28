Carlisle blackmailer jailed over £1k debt threats
A blackmailer who threatened a man over a £1,000 debt has been jailed for 22 months.
Patrick Doherty, 41, described himself as an "Irish traveller" who was not to be messed with as he made multiple threats to attack his victim.
He demanded £2,000 from the victim as well as £1,000 the man had promised to a woman in exchange for helping rekindle a past relationship.
Doherty admitted blackmail when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court.
The court heard the victim made the arrangement with the woman and then Doherty turned up at his home in July demanding payment.
'Not bothered about police'
"Doherty said if he messed him around, he would turn up at his house with 10 lads and go through the front door," prosecutor Gerard Rogerson told the court.
There were also threats delivered to harm the man's parents and torch their caravan and boat.
Doherty warned "he and his people" were not to be messed with and boasted that they were not bothered about CCTV or the police.
Their contact continued in phone conversations, one of which was recorded by the victim on a dashcam.
Doherty made reference at one stage to the fact the man had not gone to work that morning, causing the victim to check his car mirrors and take an alternative route when he next drove.
'Drug-fuelled stupidity'
In an impact statement, the man described being left on edge and fearing for his safety and that of his family, adding it had "kept him awake at night" and he had "cried himself to sleep"
Doherty, previously of Low Harker, near Carlisle, and now of Wokingham, Berkshire, was found with a SIM card stashed in his pants when he was arrested by police.
He also admitted possessing a personal use amount of cannabis.
Jeff Smith said in mitigation that Doherty's behaviour was "drug-fuelled stupidity which he very much regrets".
Judge James Adkin said Doherty's actions were "persistent" and "wholly unwarranted".
