Plans for 90 new Whitehaven homes approved
- Published
Plans for 90 new homes in Whitehaven have been approved.
Copeland Council supported Site Evolution Limited's scheme for the development at Harras Moor.
Whitehaven Town Council had raised concerns about an "already weak infrastructure" in the area being worsened by "overcrowding".
The borough council has previously approved two applications for up to 110 houses on the site off Harras Road and Harras Dyke.
Lead planning officer Nick Hayhurst said the project would see a "mix of housing proposed on the site, ranging from two to five bedrooms, in the form of terraced, detached and semi-detached".
He said: "The dwellings have been grouped into distinctive character areas to provide variety in the layout."
Before voting to approve the application, councillors agreed to impose a condition ensuring that a sandstone wall "of some age" along Harras Road would remain to protect the area's character, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
No objectors spoke against the proposal at the meeting but concerns were raised in consultation responses.
Whitehaven Town Council raised concerns with "the inconclusive traffic studies, reports" and the building of 90 homes on the site, which they say "would result in overcrowding and put additional strains on an already weak infrastructure".
