Jail for Carlisle dealer 'who tried to help mum with debts'
A drug dealer who bombarded potential customers with texts to try to ease his disabled mother's financial problems has been jailed.
When Daniel Campbell's Carlisle home was searched about 2kg of cannabis, a large block of amphetamine and cocaine totalling £41,330 were seized.
Officers also found what appeared to be a drug dealer's kit - a notebook, snap-seal bags and scales, the court heard.
Campbell, 24, of Cant Crescent, was jailed for 31 months.
He admitted offering to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possessing the two illegal drugs, plus amphetamine, with intent to supply.
Six mobile phones were also seized during the raid in August 2021, as well as cash and a notebook with names and numbers which police said appeared to be a debtors list.
Analysis revealed messages found on Campbell's phone suggested he was involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and there was evidence "text bombs" - multiple messages sent at once to many different people - were sent in bulk to would-be customers, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
'Level of immaturity'
"Messages also showed Mr Campbell making inquiries about purchasing cannabis, no doubt to sell at street level," said prosecutor Gerard Rogerson.
Campbell initially made no comment before admitting to his crimes.
Defending, Jeff Smith said Campbell had displayed a level of "immaturity", but also told the court the defendant had cared for his severely disabled mother.
"The motivation for doing what he did so was the hope he could help his mother out of the financial problems she had," he said.
"Quite clearly it was a foolish way to try and solve that problem."
Sentencing, Judge James Adkin told Campbell he was "actively involved on quite a large scale."
