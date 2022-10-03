Carlisle's Turkish baths to be mothballed over cost concerns
- Published
Carlisle's Turkish baths are to be mothballed after they were deemed too expensive to keep open ahead of the demolition of an adjacent building.
The baths were due to close in January to allow the swimming pool next door to be dismantled, but the city council will now shut them later this month.
It said keeping the baths open would result in "significant costs" but stressed the closure was temporary.
Campaigners said they were "heartbroken" by the decision.
With swimming provision set to move to the city's Sands Centre, the council argued it would cost at least £1,000 a day to keep the baths open when they are used for between 20 and 25 visits.
It added there would be additional one-off costs of £50,000 in order to run them "as a standalone facility".
'Well loved'
Councillor Stephen Higgs, portfolio holder for culture, heritage and leisure, told BBC Radio Cumbria: "It's really important people understand we have decided to mothball the baths temporarily while the demolition of the 1970s pool building alongside takes place.
"It is not a permanent closure. The reopening will only be able to take place once the demolition has been completed and once work has been undertaken to give the Turkish baths new boilers and a new front entrance."
However, Mr Higgs added he was unable to "guarantee" their reopening as responsibility for the council's assets will transfer to the new Cumberland Council when it takes over from 1 April.
Julie Minns, chair of the Friends of Carlisle Victorian and Turkish Baths, said the decision was made "in a matter of seconds despite an 18-month-long campaign".
"Usage has more than doubled since we started the campaign. They're well loved and well used."
She warned the baths would likely remain closed for at least six months given Mr Higgs' comment that the new authority would make the decision on their future.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.