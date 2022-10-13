Helvellyn: Two 'exhausted' walkers with hypothermia rescued
Two walkers who were part of a group from the North East have been found "exhausted and hypothermic" by rescuers on Helvellyn.
Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) said the pair, aged in their mid-70s, "might not have survived the night".
They were reported missing after not returning to the coach waiting to take them home from a walking trip in the Lake District on Wednesday.
Both are being treated in hospital after a four-hour search to find them.
The walkers, who were "experienced and well equipped", had been last seen by other walkers from the same trip at Nick Head at about 13:30 BST.
They called Patterdale MRT for help to find them at about 19:00 BST.
Members of Keswick MRT, along with search dogs and a coast guard helicopter with night vision and infrared search equipment, were also drafted in to help with the search.
After four hours the walkers were found at 23:00 BST close to the path just south of Whiteside top.
A spokesperson for Patterdale MRT said: "The pair might well not have survived the night, but they undoubtedly helped themselves by leaving a clear plan of their intended route.
"Both casualties were exhausted and significantly hypothermic with one of them confused and disoriented."
The walkers were put into survival bags by their rescuers and given heat packs, food and drinks before being flown to Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary for treatment.
