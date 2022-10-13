Durham Cathedral interior illuminated in stunning colours

Luxmuralis projectionDurham Cathedral
The Luxmuralis sound and light show is a first for north-east England

Colourful kaleidoscope patterns are being projected on the inside of a nearly 800-year-old cathedral.

The sound and light show at Durham Cathedral has been created by Luxmuralis and runs until Sunday.

Organisers say the idea behind it is to bring the "natural world to life" and allow people to pause and think about how to protect it.

It is the first time the now sold-out event has been put on in the North East.

Durham Cathedral
The projections cover the interior of the building from ceiling to floor

The projections can only be seen at the ticketed event during evenings until Sunday.

Durham Cathedral
The event - on this weekend - is sold out

Andrew Usher, Durham Cathedral's visitor experience officer, said: "It is like nothing we've ever done before.

"From the high vaulted ceiling and colossal pillars of the nave to the intricate carvings in the Galilee Chapel - this new installation will give people a different perspective on the spaces in the cathedral they know so well."

Durham Cathedral
Patterns and colour flood the cathedral's interior

Peter Walker, one of the artists behind Luxmuralis said: "We are delighted to bring our work to Durham and present it within the world-renowned interior of the stunning cathedral.

"We aim to bring the architecture to life, and allow visitors to the installation a chance to see this place of wonder for over a 1,000 years, as never seen before."

Durham Cathedral
The projections aim to take visitors on a journey through earth, sea and sky

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

All pictures subject to copyright

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics